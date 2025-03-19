ITBP’s ‘Veerta’ cycling expedition kicks off from Bumla at 15,080 Feet

Itanagar, March 19: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched its high-altitude, frontier-level cycling expedition, Veerta, from Bumla, situated at an elevation of 15,080 feet.

The ambitious 10-day journey was flagged off by the Unit Commandant on Monday and features a team of 10 personnel, including two officers, one subordinate officer, and seven other ranks. Veerta, meaning valour, encapsulates the spirit of this challenging endeavour, which will test the team's physical and mental endurance as they navigate treacherous mountain roads and breath-taking landscapes.

Throughout their expedition, the ITBP team will interact with local communities and school children, sharing the Force's glorious history and its crucial role in safe-guarding the nation.

They will also provide hands-on demonstrations of mountaineering skills and infantry weapons, distribute sports equipment to promote physical activity, and provide career counselling to guide students toward promising futures, official sources said.

Additionally, the team will emphasize wildlife conservation, raising awareness about preserving the region's rich biodiversity.

Beyond their community engagement, the expedition will emphasize environmental stewardship. ITBP personnel will actively participate in cleanliness drives at various tourist spots, promoting responsible tourism. They will also contribute to environmental sustainability by carrying out plantation drives along their route.

The expedition will culminate at the Sector Headquarters in Tezpur, where the team will deliver a powerful message promoting fitness of health and environmental consciousness.

This frontier-level expedition aims to inspire the youths of the region, reinforcing the ITBP's dedication to serving the nation and its people.

By combining adventure with community service and ecological responsibility, Veerta underscores the IT-BP's commitment to nation-al security, social engagement, and environmental preservation, the sources added.