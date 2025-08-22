ITBP gets six new projects worth Rs 56 Cr across Arunachal to enhance operations, welfare

Itanagar, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday inaugurated six key infrastructure projects of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) across Arunachal Pradesh, describing them as a significant boost to the force’s operational efficiency and welfare.

Speaking at a function held at the ITBP’s 31st Battalion camp in Yupia, Kumar praised the paramilitary force’s commitment and discipline in guarding the nation’s borders.

“These facilities will enhance the operational efficiency, morale and welfare of ITBP personnel deployed in this strategically important frontier state,” he said, reiterating the Centre’s resolve to strengthen Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with modern infrastructure and welfare measures.

Constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at a cost of Rs 56 crore, the projects include Gazetted and Subordinate Officers’ Mess and a horse stable at the Animal Training School, Lohitpur; ASI accommodation at the 31st Battalion, Yupia; Administrative Block and Officers’ Mess at the ITBP’s North East Frontier Headquarters, Itanagar; a 10-bedded hospital at the 20th Battalion, Aalo; and Subordinate Officers’ Mess at the 49th Battalion, Basar.

Speaking on behalf of the ITBP Director General, Inspector General Ashish Kumar thanked the government and assured that the force would continue to serve the nation with “integrity, courage and professional excellence.”

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh DGP Anand Mohan, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, SP Taru Gusar, senior ITBP officers, and officials from the state government, CPWD, district administration, and Border Roads Organisation.

