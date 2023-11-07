'It will not be a hung assembly, MNF will get absolute majority’: Zoramthanga

Guwahati, Nov 7: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga exuded confidence that there will not be a hung Assembly in Mizoram and that his party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), will form the government in the state as polling began for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Zoramthanga further asserted that the MNF is not in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its support for the NDA at the Centre is 'issue-based'.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 4 p.m.

Reportedly, CM Zoramthanga could not cast his vote due to the an EVM malfunction. However, he later cast his vote at a polling station under the Aizawl North-II Assembly constituency.

The MNF president, while separating itself from the saffron party, claimed that his party is focusing on Mizo sub-nationalism and making massive efforts to integrate all Zo ethnic tribes.

While putting forth some of the factors that will be responsible for MNFs winning, Zoramthanga said that his party provides a sense of security to those seeking refuge, and if the party comes to power, he will establish prefabricated homes if the need arises.

As per reports, he was quoted as saying that if the party retains power, it will take steps to rehabilitate refugees coming from Myanmar and Bangladesh. He also offered to help the internally displaced people in Manipur.

In the previous assembly elections in 2018, the MNF secured 26 seats. This time, they have nominated 40 candidates. The main opposition parties, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, have also put forward 40 candidates each. In contrast, the BJP, which contested 39 seats in 2018, is now vying in 23 constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the fray with four candidates. Additionally, there are 27 independent candidates in the running. The total number of eligible voters stands at over 8.57 lakh, including 4.39 lakh women. They will decide the fate of 174 candidates, 18 of whom are women. The vote count is scheduled for December 3.