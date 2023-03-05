Issues raised by Tipra Motha need to be addressed: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Agartala, Mar 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the issues raised by the Tipra Motha need to be addressed by the Centre and the new government in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters after arriving here on Saturday to oversee the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, he said the election results were a reaffirmation of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The BJP believes that Tripura shall remain as it is today, but the issues raised by the Tipra Motha also need to be resolved. I hope the new government will surely hear the grievances. Elections are over. There is no harm in working together. The issues related to the indigenous people can be heard sitting at a table," he said.

Tipra Motha, which emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura, refused the BJP's offer to join the government, stating that it requires written assurance on the 'Greater Tipraland' -- a separate state it demands for the indigenous population.

Sarma said the BJP is leading in all northeastern states, except Mizoram, because of PM Modi's good work in the region.

He said the swearing in ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8, while in Meghalaya and Nagaland, it will be held on March 7.

The new government in Tripura will tackle the post-poll violence, and the situation will be normal soon, he said.