Israeli tech in use to enhance vegetable production: Tripura Agri min

Agartala, Oct 20: Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said that Israeli technology is being devised for increasing the agricultural productivity of the state.

Nath, who was speaking to Assam Tribune on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Center of Excellence for Vegetables at Birchandra Manu under South Tripura District, said, “This center of excellence is established here to make sure that farmers of the state receive proper training on the technological advancements taking place in the field of agriculture. The technology which is in use here is developed by Israel. Our agri-scientists have modified the technology so that it can give optimum results for agro-climatic conditions of the state”.

Expressing his high hopes, Nath said that the technology transfer shall bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector. “South Tripura, Sepahijala and Gomati districts are already self-sufficient in agriculture. The quantity of vegetables and food grains produced in those districts are enough for the people. If we can move forward from here, we will be able to export our produce”, he said.

The Minister also said that soilless production of seeds and saplings is also underway in the state. “Soil makes seed susceptible to various disease, infections and threats like insects. The seeds and saplings that are scientifically engineered seldom get spoiled. And, the production is also very high. We have planned to make these high-yielding variety seeds available for the farmers at subsidized rates. In the beginning, the farmers can access the saplings at a flat price of Rs 2 per piece”, he explained.

On the future plans, Nath revealed that his department had set a target of establishing many more centers of excellence for various crops.

“A perfect blend of technology and hard work of our farmers will revolutionize the whole agriculture sector. We have plans to set up centers of excellence for scented lemon, Banana, Tomato etc. in different areas of the state so that scientific agriculture spreads equitably all over the state”, said Nath.