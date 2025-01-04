ISI, Chinese & US agents in Bangladesh: BSF tightens vigil on border

Shillong, Jan 4: The uncertain political scenario in Bangladesh, coupled with the increased activities of Pakistani, Chinese, and US agencies in that country, has put the BSF on alert. The situation along the border, however, is normal.

A top BSF official said that a lot of activities are going on in Bangladesh with ISI operatives holding meetings with Bangladeshi officials and Chinese and US agents also meddling in the affairs. Though the BSF is maintaining a cordial relationship with its counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh, the border-guarding force is keeping close vigil. "We do not have clear information about what these agencies are up to, though we do have some information," the BSF official said.

One of the prime concerns is that the insurgent outfits based in the north-eastern states have camps in Bangladesh. These camps had become redundant, but what is happening there now is a matter of concern," the official added.

As far as Meghalaya is concerned, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has its base in Bangladesh. There are apprehensions that some militants may be trained by the ISI with the help of Bangladesh. "We cannot say anything for certain at this moment as the picture is still hazy," the BSF official said.

The intelligence wings are aware of the activities of the ISI in Bangladesh, but the extent of this newfound bonhomie is being examined.

However, there is scant information about the Chinese and US agencies. "It is a fluid situation with so much uncertainty. We are, therefore, very careful," the BSF official added.

Due to the current situation prevailing in the neighbouring country, the BSF-BGB meetings at the Director General level have been postponed for at least two months now. Similarly, some of the other bilateral meetings have also been postponed.

"The next IG-level meeting with the BSF is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. We will have a proper security audit before holding any meetings with our counterpart in Bangladesh," the BSF official stated.





