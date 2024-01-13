Ishanou: From Cannes to MoMA, Manipur's cinematic jewel takes centre stage

Imphal, Jan 13: The Manipur State Film Development Society garners global recognition for restoring Aribam Syam Sharma's acclaimed film, "Ishanou" (1990). Following its success at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the masterpiece is now poised to enchant audiences at the Museum of Modern Art's 'To Save and Project Festival' in New York, with screenings scheduled for January 24 and 26, 2024.

This cinematic triumph is a collaborative effort, with the Manipur State Film Development Society joining hands with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) from Mumbai and the film's producer and director, Aribam Syam Sharma. FHF's significant contribution covered a substantial portion of the digitization and restoration expenses, showcasing the power of collaboration in preserving the film heritage of India, a cause championed by FHF.

Since its amazing new life at Cannes, Ishanou has embarked on a remarkable journey, enchanting audiences at the Il Cinema Ritrovato festival in Bologna (Italy), the Film Restored festival in Berlin, the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, the Singapore International Film Festival, and MAMI in Mumbai. This global recognition not only reaffirms the cultural richness of Manipuri cinema but also sheds light on the resilience of the local film industry and the need for restoration of the old celluloid Manipuri films.

Looking ahead, Ishanou is poised to continue its international travel, with screenings scheduled at the Cinema Reborn festival in Sydney and Melbourne in May 2024. This affirms the film's enduring appeal and the universal themes it explores. Despite the unrest in Manipur, Ishanou stands tall as a testament to the power of storytelling and the indomitable spirit of its creators.