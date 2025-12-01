IPFT declines ‘One North East’ umbrella, keeps options open for TTAADC alliance

Agartala, Dec 1: The Indigenous Peoples' Party of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the BJP-led coalition government, would continue to remain a separate political entity to fight elections.

“We had a meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday and resolved that the party will continue to maintain a separate political entity," IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang said, at a press conference on Monday.

The statement came days after the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) organised a rally under the banner of “One North East” in a bid to bring all regional political parties of the Northeast into a common umbrella to fight for a common cause.

The IPFT further informed that the party was invited to be a part of the rally.

"We had floated IPFT with a mission to achieve Tipraland (a separate state for TTAADC areas) in 2009. In 2021, another party (TMP) was formed, promising Greater Tipraland. The ITFT was invited to join the 'One North East' rally (on November 27),” said Reang.

The IPFT president further added the party favours contesting the upcoming elections to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) with the BJP and TMP jointly.

"In that case, we will seek seats as per our strength. As of now, we are of the view of contesting the ADC election even if an alliance is not maintained," he said.

Reang said the party will stage a day sit-in in Delhi to press for the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to empower the tribal council during the winter session of Parliament.

"The Tripura Assembly has already passed a resolution seeking renaming of TTAADC as Tipra Territorial Council and increase in the number of seats from 30 to 50. Besides, the state government also sought the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill by the Parliament. We are also demanding the passing of the Bill during the current session," he said.

The election to the tribal council is due in April this year.

