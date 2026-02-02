‘Investing in creativity is investing in future’: Nagaland Guv at Governor’s Awards

Kohima, Feb 2: Calling arts, music and literature "the soul of our people and living memory of our history", Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Monday, said that a society which invests in creativity invests in its conscience and future.

He was speaking at the Governor's Award 2025 ceremony in the fields of Arts, Music and Literature, held at Lok Bhavan, Kohima.

The Governor said that in a rapidly changing world, artists, musicians and writers play a crucial role as custodians of heritage and as pioneers of new thought, bridging tradition and modernity without losing cultural roots.

He added that creativity has the power to inspire, unite communities and shape a peaceful and progressive society.

The Governor presented the awards to five recipients in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, legislators, senior government officials and distinguished guests.

The 2025 awardees are Mannyei Konyak (Arts, Sculpture and Woodwork), Guru Rarenbenba (Arts and Performing Arts), Colored Keys (Music), Moko Koza (Music), and Vishu Rita Krocha (Literature).

Earlier, Secretary, Department of Art and Culture, Bodeno S Colo, presented a brief outline of the Governor's Award, stating that the award, instituted in 2003, has become one of the state's most prestigious cultural recognitions.

She highlighted the transparent, multi-tier selection process conducted from the district level to the state level.

The programme featured the reading of citations, display of artworks, live performances in performing arts and music, and a literary reading, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of Naga culture by the awardees.

Congratulating the awardees, the Governor said that awards are milestones rather than endpoints, carrying a responsibility to mentor younger generations and continue contributing to cultural dialogue.

He also acknowledged the role of families, mentors and cultural institutions in nurturing creative excellence.

PTI