Int'l bike smuggling racket busted in Meghalaya, Bangladesh nationals among 17 held

Shillong, Sept 6: Meghalaya police have busted an international racket involved in smuggling stolen two-wheelers from India to Bangladesh, arresting 17 persons, including nine Bangladesh nationals, during a series of operations this week.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the crackdown began on September 4 when personnel of Mawryngkneng police station intercepted a scooty rider during a routine check.

The rider, identified as Nehlang Lamare (24) of Barato in West Jaintia Hills district, attempted to flee but was chased down and apprehended. Another accused, Klement Timung (18) of Caroline, Jowai, was also arrested soon after.

Interrogation revealed that the scooty had been stolen from Lapalang, Shillong, leading to the registration of a case.

Acting on further leads, police nabbed three more individuals identified as Peter Pohrmen (18), Vicky Dkhar (20), and Romeo Ryngksai (24) — all from Dawki in West Jaintia Hills. Investigators found that these men acted as “receivers” who supplied stolen bikes to Bangladesh contacts.

“From their disclosure, a joint operation of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills police was carried out in the intervening night of September 4 and 5. This led to the arrest of Bangladeshi touts and receivers of the stolen property,” SP Syiem said.

The crackdown widened as police picked up more alleged members of the organised gang, including Deimionjongmi Paslein (25), Barister Lamare (20), and Lastborn Lamare (21).

Those arrested from Bangladesh’s Sylhet district include Kawsar Mia (40), Ali Hussain (40), Md Rafiq Miah (28), Md Jil Miah (30), Monnan Miah (38), Md Rumel Miah (20), Md Shabaj Miah (24), Ridial Hussain (19), Samiya Mia (25), and a minor.

Police said the arrests have dealt a major blow to the cross-border network engaged in stealing, transporting, and handing over two-wheelers across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and recover more stolen vehicles.