Internet ban in Manipur extended till November 5

Guwahati, Nov 1: The Manipur government has decided to extend the existing internet ban for an additional five days, until November 5. This decision comes after the previous internet ban that was supposed to end on October 31.

According to an official government notification, the authorities remained vigilant about the potential misuse of social media platforms on the internet, which can lead to the dissemination of false information and propaganda inciting communal tension and disrupting communal harmony.

The notification specifically highlights the potential for these social media platforms to be exploited for the dissemination of hate speech, propaganda and false information which could have significant consequences for the maintenance of law and order in Manipur.

The extension of the internet ban comes at a time when an armed attack resulted in the tragic death of a Meitei police officer in Moreh earlier yesterday.

This incident has raised concerns about the internet's potential to be used as a tool for spreading false information and inciting communal tensions, which could further aggravate the existing law and order challenges in the region.