International Paragliding Championship to take flight in Mizoram from Dec 9

Aizawl, Dec. 7: Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii has announced that 79 paragliders from 12 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kosovo, Albania, South Korea, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal, and Kazakhstan, along with participants from across India, will compete in the upcoming International Paragliding Accuracy Championship and Air Sports Festival 2024.

Addressing the media on Friday, Lalrinpuii revealed that the six-day event will take place from December 9 to 14 at the Federation of Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) category-2 paragliding site at Bawngchawm in Serchhip district, managed by the Mizoram Aero Sport Association (MASA).

"The paragliding site at Bawngchawm is regarded as one of the finest in Asia," she stated, adding that hosting the international championship and air sports festival will elevate Mizoram's profile on the global tourism map.

This event marks the largest-ever participation of international athletes in Mizoram. However, paragliders from China and Germany are yet to arrive due to visa-related issues, Lalrinpuii noted.

In addition to the championship, the festival will feature activities such as paragliding and hot air balloon joy rides, a mega fish angling competition named "Nghakuai Chiah Runpui," "Nghakuai Chiah Runpui," air rifle shooting, and nightly musical concerts. A marketplace of 15 stalls will showcase local products, including food items, hand- loom goods, fruits, vegetables, and fresh fish.

Highlighting Mizoram's untapped potential for adventure tourism, Lalrinpuii expressed optimism that such events could significantly boost the state's economy. She also announced the state tourism department's upcoming Winter Festival, slated to be held at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl from December 16 to 21.

- By Correspondent