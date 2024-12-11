International paragliding championship 2024 takes flight in Serchhip, Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 11: The skies of Serchhip came alive today as the International Paragliding World Championship, 2024 was inaugurated, kicking off a week of thrilling aerial competition. Serchhip District Commissioner (DC) Paul L Khuma, who also chairs the organising committee, presided over the event's grand opening.

Addressing the gathering, DC Khuma expressed gratitude to the Mizoram Government and the Mizoram Aerosports Association for their collaborative efforts in hosting the prestigious global event in Mizoram. He ex- tended wishes to the 30 pi- lots, including 17 Indians and other participants from South Korea, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

The championship, running till December 13, will culminate in a closing ceremony at the Zawlpui landing site, with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma as the chief guest.

On the occasion, cultural stalls have been set up at Zawlpui, celebrating the region's vibrant heritage.