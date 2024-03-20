Integrated Management Plan for Manipur's Loktak Lake gets green signal

Imphal, Mar 20: The central authority has approved the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems' (NPCA) scheme, which aims at the conservation and management of wetlands, according to Loktak Development Authority (LDA) Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh.

The approval letter was presented to LDA (Loktak Development Authority) Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh, during a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The IMP stands as a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, aligning with his vision to revive and safeguard our nation's wetlands and mangroves, according to the LDA Chairman.

This approval signifies a significant stride in our commitment to safeguarding Loktak Lake's ecological integrity while fostering sustainable societal benefits. It integrates the full spectrum of ecosystem services and biodiversity values of the wetland complex into our land and water resource management and developmental planning processes, Asnikumar said.

This approach aligns with the wise use principles outlined in the Ramsar Convention, emphasising the preservation of ecological character through ecosystem-based approaches within the framework of sustainable development.

It encompasses various actions such as delisting Loktak Lake from the Montreux Record, Integrated Wetland Inventory, Assessment & Monitoring System, Constitution of Scientific Advisory, Communication & Outreach programmes, implementation of water allocation plan, rejuvenating the natural drainage system, removing Phumdis (floating biomass), maintaining the open water regime, improving water quality, afforestation in the catchment area, consolidating Keibul Lamjao National Park boundaries, eco-development, developing Wetland Link Cultural Heritage, developing sustainable fishery, community-managed fisheries strategy, identifying fish breeding grounds, enhancing community livelihoods, and more.

Stating that this approval marks a historic moment for the LDA and its relentless efforts towards the conservation and rejuvenation of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands, the LDA Chairman extended heartfelt gratitude to the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, for his timely intervention in expediting the approval of the IMP.

He also expressed his appreciation to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state Environment and Forest Minister Th Biswajit Singh for their invaluable efforts.

In this moment of celebration, I urge the citizens of our state, particularly the fishing community, to join hands with the LDA in our shared mission to preserve Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands, adds the LDA Chairman.