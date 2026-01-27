Insurgents fire on Assam Rifles base near Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 27: As India was celebrating its 77th Republic Day, an Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (COB) at Ranglum village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district came under fire from armed insurgents on Monday, triggering a fierce exchange of fire.

A defence source said the COB was fired upon from two different directions at around 8.45 am.

“The attack was effectively retaliated by Assam Rifles troops, and the counter-insurgency operation is still in progress,” the official said while filing this copy.

The official maintained that no casualties have been reported from either side so far. “Other columns deployed in the vicinity have been alerted, and additional security forces are being rushed to the area,” the official added.

Further operations to cordon and neutralise the armed insurgents have been launched, officials added, while the region has been sealed off as part of intensified security measures.

The identity of the militant group involved in the attack is yet to be confirmed, as detailed information is awaited from the Assam Rifles.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said police teams have been dispatched to the border areas to gather information. “However, we are yet to receive detailed inputs from the Assam Rifles,” the SP said.

The remote border village is located close to the India–Myanmar border, near international border pillar number 168.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 520-km unfenced border with Myanmar, making the region vulnerable to cross-border insurgent movement and militant activity.

Security agencies also recalled that a few months ago, militants of the NSCN-K (YA) faction had launched a standoff attack on the Hedman Camp in Changlang district, which was successfully foiled due to an instant and swift response by alert troops.

Sources said such rapid and precise actions have repeatedly thwarted insurgent attempts and helped maintain morale dominance of security forces in the region.

With inputs from agency