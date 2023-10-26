Indrasena Reddy Nallu sworn in as 20th Governer of Tripura

Agartala, Oct 26: Indrasena Reddy Nallu took the oath of office as the 20th Governor of Tripura in a ceremony held in Agartala on Thursday. Nallu succeeded the outgoing Governor, SN Arya.

The swearing-in event, held at the Raj Bhavan premises, was attended by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, state cabinet members, and leaders from both ruling and opposition parties.

Hailing from the state of Telangana, Indrasena Reddy Nallu has a background of serving in various positions before being appointed as the Governor of Tripura.

While addressing the media, the Governor expressed his commitment to working in collaboration with the state government to enhance transparency, accountability, and empowerment within the system. He also commended Dr Manik Saha and his administration for their efforts.

"I extend my sincere thanks to Her Excellency the President of India for entrusting me with the responsibility of Tripura Governor. I shall put forth my utmost efforts to contribute to the progress of the state," Governor Nallu conveyed to the media.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in a social media message hoped Tripura will scale new heights of progress under guidance of the new Governor.

“Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Hon'ble Governor of Tripura Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu Ji at Raj Bhavan, Agartala today. Conveyed my good wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead. I believe, under his guidance Tripura will reach new heights of development”, Dr Saha wrote.