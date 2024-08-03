Indo-Myanmar border witnesses surge in landmine blasts, Manipur MLA tells Assembly

Guwahati, August 3: Raising concerns over the surge in landmine explosions, Manipur’s Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing on Friday informed the state assembly that the India-Myanmar border along the northeastern state has witnessed a rise in landmine explosions, leading to the death of several people and leaving villagers in state of perpetual fear.

During the ongoing Manipur assembly session, Keishing told the House that the militants from the neighbouring country Myanmar have placed numerous landmines between border pillars 91 and 94, resulting in loss of lives and injuries among the local population.

Emphasising more on the issue, three individuals, including two female students, lost their lives in separate explosions in July while another sustained injuries.

Taking cognizance of the severity of the matter, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the formation of a joint survey team comprising Assam Rifles personnel, Manipur Police and intelligence officials, who will be tasked with identifying, removing and defusing the landmines.

He further informed that the findings of the joint team will be communicated to the prime minister and external affairs minister to facilitate coordinated efforts with Myanmar authorities.