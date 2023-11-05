Indo-Myanmar border points to be sealed 72 hours prior to Mizoram polls

Guwahati, Nov 5: In order to facilitate a peaceful and secure environment for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections, all border points along the Indo-Myanmar frontier will be sealed 72 hours prior to the polling date.

The Border Guarding Force and the State Police Force have been given specific directives to rigorously monitor and control the movement of individuals in the vicinity of the border areas.

From November 5, 2023, 4:00 pm, extensive patrolling will be carried out on specified routes encompassing the State/International borders.

It has been reported that as of Saturday, a total of 2,058 votes have been successfully cast through home voting, while an additional 7,497 votes have been received via postal ballots at designated facilitation centres for the Mizoram Assembly elections.