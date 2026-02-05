Indo-Myanmar border fencing plan draws continued opposition from Mizoram Govt

Aizawl, Feb 5: The Mizoram Government on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to the proposed fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border, even as it acknowledged that the subject falls within the exclusive domain of the Centre and is beyond the State’s Constitutional authority.

The issue came up for detailed discussion at a meeting of the Mizoram Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, during which the State’s long-standing concerns over the proposed border fencing were reaffirmed, an official release stated.

The agenda placed before the Cabinet by the Home Department was titled ‘Proposal for deliberation and formulation of the State Government’s opinion on the intention of the Government of India to fence the Indo-Myanmar border’.

Following deliberations, the Council noted that the Mizoram Government had already conveyed its opposition to the fencing proposal through an official resolution passed by the State Legislative Assembly, with particular emphasis on the Mizoram stretch of the international boundary.

The ministers reiterated that the proposed fencing poses serious social and cultural implications for border communities, given the unique ethnic and historical context of the region.

Mizoram shares a 404-km porous international border with Myanmar’s Chin state, where the population largely comprises ethnic Mizos who share common ancestry, language, culture, traditions and religious ties with people living on the Indian side of the border.

Despite restating its firm position, the Council of Ministers concluded that the State Government does not possess the Constitutional authority to block the Centre’s proposal, as matters relating to international borders and border management fall under the Union List. “While the State remains steadfast in its stand, it does not have the power to object to the proposal of the Government of India,” the statement said.

The Cabinet meeting also took up several other important policy and legislative matters.

Among them was the draft Sialkal Range Development Council Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide greater autonomy and fiscal powers to the proposed Sialkal Range Development Council. The council is intended to cater to the development and administrative needs of the north-eastern part of Mizoram bordering Manipur, an area with a significant concentration of the Paite community.

The Council of Ministers further approved the Mizoram Education (Lumpsum Grants-in-Aid for General Maintenance of Private School) Rules, 2025. The rules have been formulated based on the recommendations of an in-depth study conducted by a designated study team.

In addition, the Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal for adoption and implementation of the ‘Charter of Financial Advisers’, aimed at strengthening financial governance and advisory mechanisms within the State administration.

The meeting underscored the State Government’s continued effort to balance its political and cultural concerns – particularly on sensitive issues such as the Indo-Myanmar border – with the Constitutional realities of Centre-State relations, while simultaneously pushing ahead with legislative and administrative reforms in other sectors.









