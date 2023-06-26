Indo-Bangla trade through Tripura almost doubled: CM Dr Saha

Agartala, Jun 26: Trade relations between India and Bangladesh through Tripura have witnessed a significant rise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the charge of office. And, more impetus was put on the sector after the BJP government was formed in the North Eastern state in the year 2018, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told a conclave of intellectuals here in Agartala.



As a part of the "Nine Years of Seva" campaign launched to mark PM Modi's ninth year at the helm of affairs of this country, a special conference of influential voters, intellectuals and noted personalities was organized under the initiative of 8 Bordowali Mandal committee–the home constituency of the Chief Minister.

During his address the Chief Minister sought to explain how unprecedented development has taken place in the field of connectivity that further paved the way for generation of employment and economic growth.

“The trade between Tripura and Bangladesh has registered a substantial increase. In the fiscal year 2017-2018, the trade amount was Rs 390.68 crore, which has now risen to Rs 758.9 crore in 2022-23. This indicates how strategically this government has worked to bolster the trade potential of the state. Besides, we have exported goods worth Rs 121.37 crore to Bangladesh this year”, said the Chief Minister.

On the operation ready Maitri setu at Sabroom in South Tripura District, Dr Saha said, "This bridge would serve as the gateway to Southeast Asia, fundamentally changing the face of Tripura and the Northeast region. Once the bridge is put to function the prices of several goods go down dramatically helping Tripura to get hugely benefited".

The Chief Minister further said that the present government and Prime Minister Modi are sincerely working for the development of the tribal population in the state, as the BJP has no intention to deprive anyone.

"Our government is committed to the development of the tribal population, with 17 more Eklavya schools coming up in tribal areas. The way the PM is working for the tribal communities, no previous PM has done. There are some issues regarding the Kokborok language in the state, but our government has introduced Kokborok as a special subject in 1,400 schools. Our BJP government has a good relationship with IPFT. We want tribal and non-tribal communities to live together. We have no intention to deprive anyone because the previous CPIM government was known as the government of the deprived," said Dr. Saha.