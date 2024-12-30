Indigenous scripts need to be preserved for future generations: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec. 30: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik on Saturday stressed the need for preserving indigenous scripts, documenting rituals, prayer songs, dances, and oral histories, and archiving them for future generations.

Gracing the Silver Jubilee Foundation Day celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at IG Park in Itanagar, he encouraged the creation of cultural repositories or libraries to safeguard artifacts, scripts, and manuscripts related to indigenous traditions.

Offering prayers at the 'universal prayer centre' and paying floral tribute to the pioneer of indigenous faith movement, 'Golgi Bote' Talom Rukbo, the Governor said the Silver Jubilee celebration of IFSCAP is a tribute to the state's rich cultural heritage, reinforcing its traditions, customs, and rituals, which showcased the unique identity of the indigenous communities and upheld the values of peace and harmony.

During his speech, the Governor commended the IFCSAP for facilitating the establishment of community centres, temples, and platforms that enable the practice and preservation of indigenous faiths. He observed that these centres serve as hubs for transmitting ancestral traditions and provide a nurturing space for youth facing challenges, offering care, guidance, and support.

The Governor suggested the IFCSAP to organize workshops, seminars to educate younger generations about their ancestral heritage and emphasise the value of live storytelling to preserve oral histories, folk tales, and legends. He urged the Society to promote community engagement amongst various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh by involving youth in traditional crafts, music, and rituals, ensuring the continuation of these skills

- By Correspondent