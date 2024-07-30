India’s first 3D printed school comes up in Arunachal

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, July 30: In a groundbreaking achievement for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the Government Secondary School at Pachin in Itanagar became the first 3D-printed school in India. This was informed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.
According to reports, the school was previously engulfed in a fire and has been rebuilt in just two months using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.
Khandu said, “I heartily compliment everyone engaged in creating a watershed moment in our collective efforts to offer a cost-effective, sustainable and rapid solution to educational needs of our students.
