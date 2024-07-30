India’s first 3D printed school comes up in Arunachal

Guwahati, July 30: In a groundbreaking achievement for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the Government Secondary School at Pachin in Itanagar became the first 3D-printed school in India. This was informed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

According to reports, the school was previously engulfed in a fire and has been rebuilt in just two months using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Khandu said, “I heartily compliment everyone engaged in creating a watershed moment in our collective efforts to offer a cost-effective, sustainable and rapid solution to educational needs of our students.

Government Secondary School, Pachin, Itanagar, becomes India's first 3D Printed School. Devoured by fire, the school was rebuilt in just two months!



