84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Indian Railways to extend its network till Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

By The Assam Tribune
Indian Railways to extend its network till Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh
X

Guwahati, March 21: The Indian Railways has planned to extend its railway network to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and other areas of the northeast frontier state in light of India's security strategy towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border.

This is done in an effort to aid the Indian Army in pushing its personnel and equipment into the border.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Anshul Gupta, mentioned that the final site survey report has already been forwarded to a higher authority.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Indian Railways to extend its network till Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, March 21: The Indian Railways has planned to extend its railway network to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and other areas of the northeast frontier state in light of India's security strategy towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border.

This is done in an effort to aid the Indian Army in pushing its personnel and equipment into the border.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Anshul Gupta, mentioned that the final site survey report has already been forwarded to a higher authority.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X