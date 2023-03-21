Indian Railways to extend its network till Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, March 21: The Indian Railways has planned to extend its railway network to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and other areas of the northeast frontier state in light of India's security strategy towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border.

This is done in an effort to aid the Indian Army in pushing its personnel and equipment into the border.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway Anshul Gupta, mentioned that the final site survey report has already been forwarded to a higher authority.