Indian Railways takes tourists on a special northeast Indian journey

Guwahati, April 2: Keeping northeastern part of the country as one of its focus areas, Indian Railways has decided to operate “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati". This unique trip will facilitate tourists to travel the length and breadth of northeast with by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train.

The Railways Ministry stated that the train will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat & Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur & Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya in 15 days tour.

Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the trip will cover states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

The tour will start from Delhi (DSJ) and then proceed to Guwahati - Naharlagun- Sibsagar Town - Furkating - Kumarghat - Agartala - Dimapur - Guwahati.

“Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs.1,06,990/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.1,31,990/- per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs.1,49,290/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15 days all-inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests," the ministry stated.

The Deluxe AC Tourist Train is equipped with various luxurious features, including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massagers, and a minilibrary. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation, AC I, and AC II. The train also has enhanced security features, such as CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach, reported News on Air.

The first stop of the train is Guwahati, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple, Umananda Temple, and enjoy a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River.

The train will then depart for Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, from the Naharlagun Railway Station.

Further, the itinerary includes a visit to Sivasagar, the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom, Jorhat’s tea gardens, and an overnight stay at Kaziranga followed by an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park.

The train will then depart from the Furkating Railway Station for the state of Tripura, where tourists will visit famous heritage sites such as Unakoti, Agartala, the famous Ujjayanta Palace, and the Neermahal palace and Tripura Sundari mandir at Udaipur.

Post-Tripura, the train departs to Dimapur for visiting the state of Nagaland. From Dimapur station, tourists shall be taken to Kohima by buses for visiting the local sites, including a tour of the Khonoma village to experience the Naga way of life.

The next halt for the tourist train will be Guwahati, and tourists will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, by road, with a pit stop at the majestic Umium Lake en route. The next day starts with an excursion to Cherrapunji nestled in the East Khasi Hills. Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls, and Mawsmai caves are a part of the day’s sightseeing.