Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front launched with call for separate statehood

Darjeeling, Dec. 23: The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), a new political party advocating for the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland, was formally launched on Sunday at a public gathering in Darjeeling. The event, held at Gymkhana Hall, marked the party's emergence with the unveiling of its flag and agenda.













Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) launched in Darjeeling on Sunday (AT Photo)

Ajay Edwards, the party’s convener, emphasized that Gorkhaland is the core issue of IGJF. He asserted, “Since the 2017 agitation, the term 'Gorkhaland' became difficult to even utter in the Darjeeling Hills. But now, no one can stop us from saying it. Say 'Gorkhaland' with confidence. We are the descendants of brave Gorkhas, and we must not fear asserting our identity.”

The launch was attended by notable figures, including former IPS officer Norbu Ghising, Pradeep Pradhan, Mahendra Chettri, N.B. Khawas, Prakash Gurung, and Sharda Rai Subba, who pledged their commitment to the party's cause.













Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) launched on Sunday (AT Photo)

Addressing Past Struggles

Edwards highlighted the struggles faced by the Gorkha community in the name of Gorkhaland. He condemned incidents of social ostracism, displacement, and violence within the community. “Gorkhaland is not private property; it belongs to all of us. We seek liberation and have united for this cause. Together, we will consolidate our fragmented community and unveil our policies and future strategies within the next 30-40 days,” he stated.

Promises for Tea and Cinchona Workers

The IGJF also committed to addressing the longstanding issues of tea and cinchona plantation workers. Edwards criticized the current daily wage of ₹250 for tea workers, calling for the implementation of a minimum wage policy. Similar demands were made for workers in cinchona plantations. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives not only for Gorkhaland but also for the rights of tea and cinchona workers,” he declared.

A Pledge for Dedication

While Edwards acknowledged the challenges in achieving statehood, he vowed his unwavering dedication to the cause. “I cannot promise when Gorkhaland will materialize, but I am ready to dedicate myself fully. If the administration takes action against anyone’s home for demanding Gorkhaland, mine should be the first. If anyone must face the consequences, it should be me,” he affirmed.

The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front's launch signals a renewed push for the demand for Gorkhaland, with promises to fight for social justice and the rights of the Gorkha community in the Darjeeling Hills and beyond.