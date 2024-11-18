Indian Army's strategic exercise in Arunachal's Anini near China border to conclude today

Guwahati, Nov 18: A mega tri-service exercise in the eastern sector near the China border, which featured the latest in military technology, advanced weapon systems, and comprehensive air logistics support, will conclude today.

Code-named 'Poorvi Prahar', the nine-day high-intensity exercise is being held ahead of Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the strength of the armed forces through large-scale, integrated drills across land, air, and water. ITBP is also involved in the drill.

"This drill features next-generation artillery, advanced logistics, and integrated operations, offering a glimpse into the future of India's defence might. Missions were performed in real-time scenarios utilising cutting-edge tech like Swarm drones, FPV drones, and loiter munitions," defence sources said.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force demonstrated their capabilities as they executed complex operations adequately bolstered by new-generation equipment with precision and efficiency in a challenging environment.

Advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters like Chinook, aviation assets such as the Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), and the newly inducted M 777 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems were in action as they also demonstrated an elephant walk. An elephant walk is a military term for multiple aircraft taxis in close formation before taking off. It is often performed before a minimum interval takeoff.

The Rudra-armed helicopters conducted live fire training in diverse operational roles and varied terrain during the drill.

Joint control structures were established to develop a more refined Common Operating Picture, optimising devices that operate on satellite communications and utilise Al-driven analytics.

Senior officers reviewed the joint structures and mechanisms operationalised to enhance synergy amongst the three services. Recently, the Indian Army also conducted a mobilisation exercise near the Tawang sector. The drill was more than a month long. Another exercise to test weapon systems is likely soon.

Last year, a month-long drill was conducted in West Kameng and Tawang in which integrated surveillance and firepower of troops, including special forces, aviation, and Central armed police forces, and equipment were tested in simulated war situations.

By-

Rituraj Borthakur