Indian Army’s Spear Corps displays combat readiness in ‘Exercise Dibang Shakti’

Dibang, Sept 13: The Indian Army’s elite Spear Corps has successfully carried out a high-intensity operational exercise titled ‘Dibang Shakti’ in the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, showcasing tactical excellence and combat preparedness in one of the country’s most challenging landscapes.

The exercise was designed to test and validate asymmetric warfare capabilities under extreme conditions, including dense jungles, steep mountains, and unpredictable weather.

Troops demonstrated specialized survival skills, jungle warfare expertise, and combat free-fall operations—each requiring not only physical stamina but also sharp tactical acumen and mental resilience.

According to Army officials, ‘Dibang Shakti’ aimed at strengthening rapid-response readiness to unconventional threats in high-altitude and jungle environments, which are of strategic importance along India’s eastern borders. Seamless coordination between various arms of the armed forces, along with the use of advanced technology, was a key highlight of the exercise.

The manoeuvres reinforced the Indian Army’s commitment to holistic combat readiness. “Exercises like Dibang Shakti reflect our emphasis on innovation, adaptability, and preparedness to meet future challenges in diverse terrain,” an official stated.

Beyond the operational outcomes, the exercise also boosted troop morale and patriotic zeal, reaffirming their resolve to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty. The Indian Army emphasized that such exercises not only enhance combat capability but also inspire public confidence in the armed forces’ ability to protect India’s frontiers.

The successful completion of ‘Dibang Shakti’ underscores the Army’s motto of being ever-prepared, with a continued focus on resilience, tactical brilliance, and operational adaptability in the face of emerging security challenges.