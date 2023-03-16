Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal

Guwahati, March 16: An Army Aviation Cheetah Helicopter an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at around 09:15 AM on Thursday.
As per reports, the chopper crashed near Mandala in West of Bomdila.
Search operation to find the helicopter and its crew members is currently underway and further details are awaited.
