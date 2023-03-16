84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal

By The Assam Tribune
Indian Armys Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal
X

Guwahati, March 16: An Army Aviation Cheetah Helicopter an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at around 09:15 AM on Thursday.

As per reports, the chopper crashed near Mandala in West of Bomdila.

Search operation to find the helicopter and its crew members is currently underway and further details are awaited.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Indian Armys Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal

Guwahati, March 16: An Army Aviation Cheetah Helicopter an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller at around 09:15 AM on Thursday.

As per reports, the chopper crashed near Mandala in West of Bomdila.

Search operation to find the helicopter and its crew members is currently underway and further details are awaited.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X