Indian Army to lead Galo pilgrimage to Arunachal's Topo Gone from Jan 19

Itanagar, Dec 22: The Indian Army will organise an expedition to the holy Topo Gone, a pilgrimage site of the Galo community in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district, from January 19 to 24 next year.

A 24-member expedition team, including four women, will embark on the expedition, jointly organised by the Army and the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), from January 19.

The expedition will be flagged off from the Aalo Brigade in West Siang district.

A senior army official stated that the expedition will mark a landmark collaboration in preserving the indigenous cultural fabric of the community.

The Indian army is committed to ensuring the pilgrimage is conducted with the highest standards of safety, dignity, and logistical precision, the official added.

In a recent meeting with the Army, GWS Research and Documentation chairman Moi Bagra shared the historical significance of the Topo Gone.

He highlighted how the peak has served as a vital ancestral landmark symbolising the resilience and heritage of the Galo people.

Priest Mogi Ori emphasised the religious importance of the expedition, which aims to reconnect the community with a spiritual meridian that has been geographically challenging to access for generations.

During the discussion, the opening up of the area by the Defence and Home Ministry for civilian access, development of tourism infrastructure, and strengthening of national security and territorial sovereignty were discussed.

Topo Gone is a 2,900-metre peak along the McMahon Line, and it finds mention in the folklore and folktales of the community.

