Indian army thwarts IED attack in Manipur

Imphal, May 26: In a significant turn of events, alert and vigilant soldiers of the Indian Army deployed in Manipur under the Red Shield Division averted a major incident by successfully diffusing three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Imphal East district on Saturday.

The IEDs were discovered on the road connecting Nongdam Tangkhul and Etham Tangkhul villages, near Maphou Dam.



In a Press Release issued by the PRO Defence of Manipur, Nagaland and South Arunachal, it was said that during a routine area domination and surveillance operation, Army personnel noticed the three IEDs placed in tandem along the road.



The Army column acted swiftly and cordoned the area.



Eventually, the Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the location and diffused the IEDs safely, thereby preventing potential loss of life and injury to locals.

