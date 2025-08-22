Indian Army rescues injured constable from remote RR Hill area in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Aug 22: Troops of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps rescued an injured police constable from the remote RR Hill area in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, a defence official said on Friday.

According to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the Army launched a rescue operation late on the night of August 20–21 after receiving information about the stranded constable.

Braving dense forests and treacherous terrain under difficult night conditions, the rescue team reached the spot, provided immediate first aid and stabilised the injured policeman.

He was later evacuated to Tezpur, Assam, for advanced medical treatment.

"This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the army, police, and civil administration," the official said.

According to a police source, the injured constable has been identified as Sange Phuntso, working at the West Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

He, along with other officials, were carrying out geotagging work at the RR Hill Region when they lost their way and fell off a cliff and suffered a skull fracture, Bhalukpong police station officer in-charge Thumgon Tali said.

He said the constable is admitted to a hospital in Tezpur, Assam and is out of danger.





PTI







