North East

Indian army rescues five tourists stranded in East Sikkim

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Apr 1: The troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps, in an immediate rescue operation on Monday, saved the lives of five tourists whose vehicle toppled near Kupup due to sudden snowfall in a high-altitude area in East Sikkim.

The troop immediately rushed to the site despite the harsh weather conditions, risking their own safety and evacuated the injured to the nearby Army Post.

During the incident, the tourists who sustained serious injuries received immediate medical aid.

The tourists in a video thanked the Indian Army for saving their lives.


