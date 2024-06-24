Indian army reconnects flood-hit villages in North Sikkim with new bridge

Gangtok, Jun 24: In a significant development, the engineers from the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps have constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in North Sikkim.

The bridge restores access to border villages that were isolated due to ongoing heavy rains, providing a sigh of relief to the local residents.



Despite tough conditions, the army engineers completed the bridge in less than 48 hours.



This new connection will facilitate the movement of people and the delivery of relief materials to the affected areas.

