Indian Army-BRO completes Chungthang Bailey Bridge in Sikkim

Guwahati, Nov 16: In a significant development, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, along with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), have successfully completed the construction of a 200-foot Bailey bridge over the Teesta River at Chungthang in Sikkim.

Following the devastating flood that damaged the bridge in the state, is now completely repaired, which will now pave the way for smooth movement of vehicles and also help transport flood relief materials in the flood-affected areas.

It may be mentioned that the bridge over the Teesta River has reportedly restored connections to the flood-affected regions of North Sikkim, re-establishing vital links that were damaged on October 3, 2023.