Indian Army, Assam Rifles hold joint helicopter-borne drill in Arunachal’s Changlang

Itanagar, Dec 27: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles (AR) carried out a joint helicopter-borne troop insertion exercise in the strategically important Vijaynagar salient in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at testing rapid deployment capability and improving operational preparedness in difficult and remote terrain, a defence statement said on Saturday.

The exercise, carried out on Friday, involved the quick induction of acclimatised troops into a simulated operational area to assess readiness for responding to emerging security challenges, it said.

The drill focused on speed, coordination and precision to ensure smooth execution under near-real conditions, defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said in the statement.

He said the operation showcased the forces' ability to deploy troops swiftly and efficiently in challenging environments.

The participating troops demonstrated high levels of professionalism, adaptability and combat readiness throughout the exercise, the spokesperson said.

The joint drill also strengthened coordination and mutual understanding between the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army, enhancing their overall operational reach.

Lt. Col. Rawat added that such exercises are crucial for fine-tuning standard operating procedures, improving interoperability and reinforcing collective response mechanisms in strategically sensitive areas.

PTI