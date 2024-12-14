India-Myanmar border fencing work in Manipur gains momentum

Imphal, Dec 14: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has stepped up fencing work near Moreh town in the Tengnoupal district along the 398 km international border in Manipur on Saturday, officials said.



PRO Defence Kohima told The Assam Tribune "BRO has commenced work on erecting the border fencing along the India-Myanmar border in the general area of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district."

"Work has just commenced, and there is planning going on with multiple sides. Things are in phase-wise. Only when the project reaches a substantial length will we be able to give more details on the project," PRO Defence Kohima said. "The work is undertaken by Project Sewak, which is looking after road construction in Nagaland and Manipur. Its headquarters is based in Dimapur," the senior officer said. Only 10 km of international border with Myanmar is fenced near Moreh in Manipur.

The entire 1,643 km porous India-Myanmar border, known for the smuggling of arms, ammunition, and narcotics, will be fenced at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore.









Earlier in Janury, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the decision to fence the India-Myanmar border, expressing gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the announcement. This stance contrasts with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma's opposition to the fencing and the termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between the two nations.

The Union Government's move comes in response to concerns about the vulnerability and threats along the 1,643 km unfenced India-Myanmar border, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.