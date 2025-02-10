INDI Alliance in uncertainty as Congress-Left rift widens in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 10: The political alliance between Congress and the Left parties, once a cornerstone of the opposition strategy in Tripura, appears to be disintegrating.

Despite an electoral understanding ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the alliance has struggled to challenge the BJP.

Amid this growing divide, Congress MLA and CWC member Sudip Roy Barman has indicated that the party is moving away from its previous alliance with the Left.

Speaking at a convention of the Congress party’s OBC arm recently, Roy Barman made it clear that while Congress had previously entered into an electoral understanding with the Left, it was unlikely to repeat that decision.

He reflected on the past, saying, "We are often questioned for entering into an electoral understanding with the Left. It happened once and may not happen again. But, after contesting elections together, the CPIM had understood that Congress has a big heart. Our leaders get betrayed, but we won’t let others suffer for us. But, we will not be fooled once again. We learn from our mistakes."

Roy Barman also took the opportunity to criticise the Left parties, accusing them of taking credit for policies and schemes introduced by Congress.

“When Congress was in power, the Food Security Act and MGNREGA were launched. The Left, on the other hand, created a narrative that all these things happened because of their pressure. What Congress did was promised in the manifesto. Nowhere in the Left’s manifesto was the promise of the Food Security Act mentioned," he said.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the Tipra Motha Party, which had previously criticised the BJP for failing to fulfil its promises. Roy Barman alleged that Tipra Motha leader's alliance with the BJP had compromised the party’s integrity.

"One leader used to criticise the BJP for failing to fulfil its promises. Now that leader, at the cost of his supporters, has joined an alliance with the BJP," Roy Barman said.

He also took aim at Tipra Motha’s silence on key issues, especially regarding the Roman Script issue, asserting that the Congress party had consistently worked for the protection of indigenous communities.

Roy Barman further expressed strong support for a caste census in the state, calling it crucial for the state’s future development.