Indefinite shutter down begins across Nagaland against illegal taxation

Nagaland, April 27: Protesting against the issue of excessive taxation by various Naga Political Groups (NPGs) an indefinite shutter-down under the banner of the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CNCCI) began across the state on Saturday.



This decision follows the initiation of an indefinite shutter-down by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) in Dimapur city on Friday.



In a letter addressed to the presidents of district chamber of industry and commerce, CNCCI chairman, Khekugha Muru, and general secretary, Dr Seyievilie Mor, stated that the shutter-down was necessary due to the lack of a positive response from the State government.



CNCCI has called upon the respective district bodies to cooperate and ensure the enforcement of the shutter-down.



However, the CNCCI made it clear that banking establishments, educational institutions, government offices, and medical-related activities are out of the purview of the shutter-down.



In accordance with the directives from CNCCI, the Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industries (KCCI) also directed a blanket ban on all business establishments across the state capital, including pharmacies.

