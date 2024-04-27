86 years of service to the nation
North East

Indefinite shutter down begins across Nagaland against illegal taxation

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo 

Nagaland, April 27: Protesting against the issue of excessive taxation by various Naga Political Groups (NPGs) an indefinite shutter-down under the banner of the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CNCCI) began across the state on Saturday.

This decision follows the initiation of an indefinite shutter-down by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) in Dimapur city on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the presidents of district chamber of industry and commerce, CNCCI chairman, Khekugha Muru, and general secretary, Dr Seyievilie Mor, stated that the shutter-down was necessary due to the lack of a positive response from the State government.

CNCCI has called upon the respective district bodies to cooperate and ensure the enforcement of the shutter-down.

However, the CNCCI made it clear that banking establishments, educational institutions, government offices, and medical-related activities are out of the purview of the shutter-down.

In accordance with the directives from CNCCI, the Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industries (KCCI) also directed a blanket ban on all business establishments across the state capital, including pharmacies.

The Assam Tribune


