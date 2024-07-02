Incessant rainfall triggers landslide in Meghalaya, no casualties reported

Shillong, July 2: Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in at least four districts of Meghalaya, damaging houses and properties. However, there have been no reports of any injuries so far.

According to officials, the rain has triggered landslides in several parts of the state. Two landslides were detected at Tiehsaw on the Nongstoin-Shillong Highway, West Khasi Hills. As a result, the movement of trucks and other heavy vehicles has been stopped.

Reportedly, a similar landslide has occurred at Pariong in the same district and on the Lawbyrtun-Rngikseh road under Mawthadraishan Block, Eastern West Khasi Hills.

Landslides have also been reported in the Umbang area in Ri-Bhoi district and West Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has held a review meeting with officials to assess the state's preparedness in view of the Met forecasting more rainfall in the next couple of days.