Incessant rainfall triggers flood in South Tripura

Agartala, August 3: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of South Tripura district inundating many residential areas. The water level which surpassed the danger level due to two days of incessant rains, reportedly, started to deplete as the rain stopped since Saturday morning.

Most of the relief camps which had been opened to give shelter to the people from low-lying deluged areas were also closed with the water levels in the rivers stumbling back to normalcy.



Speaking exclusively to The Assam Tribune, District Magistrate South Tripura Smita Mol said, “Threat from the rising water level of river Muhuri has reduced significantly. Now the water level is below critical level. As many as 22 relief camps were opened last night which provided shelter to 726 persons including children.



As of now five such centers of the Belonia subdivision and 2 in the Sabroom subdivision are still operational. Rest are closed as people return to their homes. All roadblocks on national and state highways had been cleared through prompt administrative efforts.”



According to a report of the state disaster management authority, the rains have caused severe devastation in the South Tripura district alone. A total of 21 houses suffered severe damage while 73 houses were partly damaged.



“Although no human life was lost, inclement weather conditions resulted in financial losses to the people. The administration will soon carry out a survey and the eligible families would be compensated from the district disaster management funds,” an official has said.



The department has also issued a warning stating that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the isolated areas of the whole South Tripura district. Apart from that, rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue in all the districts of the state, the report has said.

