Incessant rainfall disrupts life in Manipur; landslides reported in Ukhrul

Imphal, May 29: The incessant rainfall lashing Manipur since Wednesday resulted in waterlogged roads, causing inconvenience to the public today, residents said.

Several parts of Imphal were inundated, impacting normal life and office commutes. Landslides were also reported from the Ukhrul district headquarters, located about 84 km northeast of Imphal, owing to the relentless downpour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Manipur, and the southern districts—Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and portions of Kakching and Thoubal—are expected to experience strong winds accompanied by heavy showers. The monsoon officially arrived in the state on May 25.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Imphal, the border town of Moreh recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Thursday with 102 mm, followed by Kamjong (96 mm), Chandel (76 mm), and Ukhrul (60.8 mm).

Though water levels in rivers and streams across the hill districts are reportedly rising, there have been no reports of major incidents or casualties as of the time of reporting.

It may be mentioned that Manipur had already experienced three rounds of flooding since Cyclone Remal struck the region in late May last year, making residents particularly cautious during the current spell of heavy rain.