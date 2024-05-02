Incessant rain & storms wreak havoc in Manipur

Imphal, May 2: Fierce storms, accompanied by heavy rain, wreaked havoc in several parts of Manipur.

In rural areas of Imphal East, houses with tin roofs were totally damaged in the early morning on Thursday.



Furthermore, disturbing weather conditions prevailing in the state led to power lines being cut off in several places.



In Thoubal district’s Waithou area, several houses were swept away in the storm, and many big trees got uprooted, blocking main roads.



As incessant rains are still continuing, people in rural areas are facing many problems.



On the other hand, in urban and commercial areas, as power lines got affected in several parts of the region, business establishments were affected as well.

