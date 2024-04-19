INC to seek re-polls amidst election violence in Manipur

Imphal, April 19: Amidst reports of booth capturing, EVM vandalism and gun firing by armed miscreants, which have left at least three people injured on voting day so far, Manipur Congress Vice President Debrata Singh criticised the ruling party for allegedly supporting armed groups for electoral gains.

Debrata condemned the violence and urged Manipur residents to safeguard polling stations from being captured or vandalized by armed miscreants. He called for unity against anti-social elements attempting to influence the voting process and highlighted instances where INC polling agents were forcibly removed by armed miscreants, while security personnel remained mere spectators.

Debrata stated that the INC would seek a re-poll at numerous polling stations. Regarding the incident involving an INC candidate arguing with security personnel, Debrata deemed it a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the police themselves.



