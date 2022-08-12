84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Inauguration of Doni Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh deferred to October

By PTI

Itanagar, Aug 12: Inauguration of the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has been postponed till October due to non-receipt of flight schedule from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said.

The airport was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 15 to mark India's 75th Independence Day but has been postponed due to non-receipt of flight schedule from DGCA, Nalo said in his official twitter handle.

However, construction of all infrastructure of the ambitious project has been completed.

"All the major civil constructions like the runway, air traffic control (ATC) tower, (interim) terminal building, etc are complete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has facilitated inspection by various regulatory authorities, and successfully conducted flight calibrations and test landing of aircraft last month," the minister said in another tweet.

"It is learnt that the flight schedules would be prepared in October by the DGCA. The airport will be inaugurated after inclusion of the airport in the flight schedule," Nalo added.

The state Cabinet had recently approved naming the Hollongi Greenfield airport as "Donyi Polo Airport".

Hollongi is about 15 km from Itanagar. At present, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital, the closest one being Lilabari Airport in Assam's North Lakhimpur district, at a distance of 80 km from here.

Developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. It has eight check-in counters.

Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport is equipped with all modern facilities for passengers, officials said.

The terminal will be an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape, they said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland...

151 police personnel selected for

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Tripura exported over 9K tonnes of pineapples in 2 years
12 Aug 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 12: Tripura exported 9,909 tonnes of the most delicious pineapples to Dubai, Qatar,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nagaland identifies 524 ineligible beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme
12 Aug 2022 8:30 AM GMT

Kohima, Aug 12: The Nagaland government has identified 524 ineligible beneficiaries of Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura Cong MLA, three other party leaders injured in attack
12 Aug 2022 5:24 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 12: At least four Congress leaders, including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and the party's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur students' body temporarily suspends economic blockade
11 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Imphal, Aug 11: The All Tribal Student Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday decided to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur govt asks its staff to exit 'anti-national', 'communal' social media groups
11 Aug 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Imphal, Aug 11: The Manipur government has directed its staff to leave social media groups, which...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups
11 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 11: The Assam Police has found access to vital information about the Bangladesh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

5 Myanmar nationals arrested in Manipur
10 Aug 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Imphal, Aug 10: Five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Manipur for illegal...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1.5 tonne marijuana found in abandoned truck in Meghalaya
10 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Shillong, Aug 10: More than 1.5 tons of high quality marijuana estimated to be worth over Rs 4.7...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nadda to visit Tripura on Aug 27, oversee organisational activities
10 Aug 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 10: BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on August 27 on a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khasi, Garo languages made compulsory in Meghalaya judicial exam
10 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Shillong, Aug 10: Meghalaya cabinet has approved an amendment making Khasi and Garo languages...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Cachar Police arrest three NNC Cadres ahead of Independence Day
10 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 10: The Cachar Police, along with Assam Rifles, led an operation and apprehended three...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IOC to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
9 Aug 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 9: PSU major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will soon conduct a trial run for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inauguration of Doni Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh deferred to October

Itanagar, Aug 12: Inauguration of the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has been postponed till October due to non-receipt of flight schedule from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said.

The airport was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 15 to mark India's 75th Independence Day but has been postponed due to non-receipt of flight schedule from DGCA, Nalo said in his official twitter handle.

However, construction of all infrastructure of the ambitious project has been completed.

"All the major civil constructions like the runway, air traffic control (ATC) tower, (interim) terminal building, etc are complete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has facilitated inspection by various regulatory authorities, and successfully conducted flight calibrations and test landing of aircraft last month," the minister said in another tweet.

"It is learnt that the flight schedules would be prepared in October by the DGCA. The airport will be inaugurated after inclusion of the airport in the flight schedule," Nalo added.

The state Cabinet had recently approved naming the Hollongi Greenfield airport as "Donyi Polo Airport".

Hollongi is about 15 km from Itanagar. At present, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital, the closest one being Lilabari Airport in Assam's North Lakhimpur district, at a distance of 80 km from here.

Developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. It has eight check-in counters.

Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport is equipped with all modern facilities for passengers, officials said.

The terminal will be an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape, they said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland...

151 police personnel selected for

151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for...

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund case

Assam: CBI files charge-sheet against four directors for chit-fund...

Similar Posts
Tripura exported over 9K tonnes of pineapples in 2 years
12 Aug 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 12: Tripura exported 9,909 tonnes of the most delicious pineapples to Dubai, Qatar,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nagaland identifies 524 ineligible beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme
12 Aug 2022 8:30 AM GMT

Kohima, Aug 12: The Nagaland government has identified 524 ineligible beneficiaries of Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura Cong MLA, three other party leaders injured in attack
12 Aug 2022 5:24 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 12: At least four Congress leaders, including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and the party's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur students' body temporarily suspends economic blockade
11 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Imphal, Aug 11: The All Tribal Student Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday decided to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur govt asks its staff to exit 'anti-national', 'communal' social media groups
11 Aug 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Imphal, Aug 11: The Manipur government has directed its staff to leave social media groups, which...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups
11 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 11: The Assam Police has found access to vital information about the Bangladesh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

5 Myanmar nationals arrested in Manipur
10 Aug 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Imphal, Aug 10: Five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Manipur for illegal...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1.5 tonne marijuana found in abandoned truck in Meghalaya
10 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Shillong, Aug 10: More than 1.5 tons of high quality marijuana estimated to be worth over Rs 4.7...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nadda to visit Tripura on Aug 27, oversee organisational activities
10 Aug 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 10: BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on August 27 on a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khasi, Garo languages made compulsory in Meghalaya judicial exam
10 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Shillong, Aug 10: Meghalaya cabinet has approved an amendment making Khasi and Garo languages...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.
10 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Cachar Police arrest three NNC Cadres ahead of Independence Day
10 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Silchar, Aug 10: The Cachar Police, along with Assam Rifles, led an operation and apprehended three...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IOC to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
9 Aug 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Agartala, Aug 9: PSU major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will soon conduct a trial run for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X