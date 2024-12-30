Inappropriate format of form primary hurdle in biometric enrolment of refugees: Mizoram officials

Aizawl, Dec. 30: The Mizoram government has yet to begin the biometric enrolment of over 30,000 refugees from Myanmar taking shelter in the state, even as the extended deadline set by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is nearing its end, officials in the state's Home department said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the primary hurdle lies in the format of forms provided by the MHA, which they claim is unsuitable for the task. "The forms are designed for illegal immigrants earmarked for deportation, not for recording the biometric details of refugees fleeing conflict," a senior official said.

The official pointed out that using the existing forms would contradict assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier this year. Shah had reportedly assured that no Myanmar refugee sheltered in Mizoram would be deported until peace is fully restored in the strife-torn neighbouring country.

The state government had returned the MHA forms months ago, citing their inappropriateness for the exercise, but there has been no further communication from the Central government on the matter, the official added.

Meanwhile, the number of refugees has slightly declined as some have returned to their homes in Myanmar's western Chin state, where ethnic armed groups and civil resistance movements have regained control over certain areas. As of December 18, the refugee population in Mizoram has decreased from over 34,000 to 32,794.

Of these, 16,892 refugees are housed in 127 relief camps spread across seven districts, while 15,902 live outside the camps. The refugees include 10,002 males, 10,340 females, and 12,452 children, officials stated.

