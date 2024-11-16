In VC Shukla's absence, Prof Saha assumes charge as NEHU's officiating VC

Shillong, Nov 16: Professor Nirmalendu Saha of Zoology Department took charge as the officiating Vice Chancellor (VC) of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Friday.

He took charge after Vice Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla went on a 15-day leave amidst protest from students and teachers seeking his removal from the office.

Despite Shukla going on leave and Saha taking charge, the students' protest continued with demand for the VC's removal gaining momentum every passing day.

“The demand is clear and uncompromising. The Vice Chancellor must resign, be removed, or leave the University permanently. Until this demand is met, the ongoing hunger strike will not only continue but intensify,” the NEHU Students’ Union said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Saha after taking charge termed the current crisis in the University as "painful" and appealed to the students to call off their hunger strike.

Earlier, in a letter to the NEHU Registrar, Shukla said that he was going on leave from November 15 to 29 due to "some unavoidable circumstances".

“I am leaving the campus on earned leave with effect from today i.e November 15... That can be extended further if required. During my absence, senior-most Professor of the University (Prof N Saha or others) shall look after the charge/duties of the Vice Chancellor," Shukla said in the letter.

The students have been on an indefinite hunger strike from November 5 and several have been hospitalised during this period. The students have not moved from the stand despite the Ministry of Education constituting a two-member panel to probe into some of the issues raised by the students and teachers.

Due to the protest, the current academic session of the NEHU has been disrupted. The students are demanding that Shukla step down along with four other officials.