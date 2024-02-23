‘In touch with Assam CM,’ Conrad Sangma over harassment of nun in Goalpara

Shillong, Feb 22: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today informed the House that he is in touch with his Assam counterpart on the reported harassment of a nun in Goalpara, Assam recently.

Replying to a zero hour notice moved by TMC legislator Charles Pyngope about the harassment of the nun, identified as Sister Rosemary, serving in South Garo Hills, Sangma said he has raised the matter with the Assam CM, who has assured action into the matter.

According to the opposition, the incident took place on the 17th of February when the nun had boarded the public bus from Dudhnoi at 11 AM. However, a group of passengers and the bus conductor passed derogatory comments against her and she had to disembark from the bus.

Earlier during question hour, Sangma said that NEIGRIHMS is an autonomous institute however the government is pursuing with the central government to accord it the status of an Institute of National Importance.

He said the government has been pursuing the matter since JP Nadda was the Union health minister. It would take time as it would require an Act of the Parliament to accord it as an Institute of National Importance.

Leader of the opposition Ronnie Lyngdoh said that if NEIGRIHMS is accorded the status of a National Importance then there won’t be an exodus of doctors from the state and there would be pay scale parity apart from other facilities.

The Minister in-charge Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh said that in 2023 over 22000 tourists visited the state and out of which there were over 1000 premium tourists.

Lyngdoh said that out of these tourists over 15000 tourists stayed at medium range hotels and over 6000 tourists stayed in home stays. Replying to a question asked by Adelberth Nongrum of the Voice of People’ Party, Mr. Lyngdoh said, the state generated over Rs. 1.44 crore as tax revenue from the visit of the tourists.