Amidst crisis, Manipur Governor stresses education, jobs, & peace on Khongjom Day

Imphal, April 24: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to restoring normalcy and ensuring long-term peace and stability, following months of ethnic violence. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Khongjom Day in Thoubal district, Bhalla stated that significant efforts have been made over the past few months to bring the state back on track after the deadly strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since the violence erupted in May 2023, has seen the tragic loss of at least 260 lives. Thousands have been displaced from their homes, with many taking refuge in relief camps across the state. Highlighting the ongoing efforts, Bhalla assured that the government is working diligently to pave the way for peace and stability in the region.

"The Government has undertaken significant efforts over the past few months to restore normalcy in the State. Attempts have also been made to ensure that Manipur progresses on the path of peace and stability," Bhalla said, while marking the Khongjom Day observance, which honors those who sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

As part of the broader recovery initiatives, Bhalla outlined measures to improve the condition of the internally displaced persons (IDPs). These efforts include the Ministry of Tourism's ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ initiative, which focuses on providing skill development and employment opportunities for the youth, particularly those affected by the displacement crisis.

The ‘Hunar Se Rozgar’ programme is designed to equip individuals with the skills necessary to secure jobs, particularly those who are struggling due to the lack of resources. Bhalla stressed on the importance of youth empowerment, particularly through education and skill development, as the foundation for a stable and prosperous future for Manipur.

In addition to skill development, the Governor underscored the significance of education in shaping the future of the state. “It is vital for the youth to not only understand history but also acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast-paced world,” Bhalla remarked.

As part of the state's efforts to address social issues, Manipur has also launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (Drug-Free India Campaign), aiming to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse. Bhalla urged the youth to actively participate in the mission to create a drug-free state, contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for the next generation.

He also called on the youth to embrace the ideals of justice, equality, and brotherhood, while contributing to the rebuilding and progress of Manipur.

The Governor’s address and the initiatives presented reflect the state’s determination to rebuild the region’s socio-economic fabric, providing a path to recovery from the devastating ethnic violence while promoting peace, unity, and opportunity for all.