In a first, suspected 'ice drugs' seized in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 30: A team of Manipur Rifles along with volunteers of Youth Athletic Development Association(YADA) seized 5 kilograms of suspected 'ice drugs' also known as Crystal Methamphetamines from a bakery in Imphal.

The incident took place when a team of 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles led by its commandant Victoria Yengkhom based on reliable information' conducted a search along with volunteers of YADA at Sanju Bakery at Yaishkul Janmasthan in Imphal around 2.30am on Monday,the people familiar with the development said.

Upon reaching the spot, one Bishnu Banik(32)son of Deepak Banik of Muslim Nagar, Moreh ward No. 5 was found and upon questioning him and thorough checking of the place, the team seized at the instance and on production by him, 2 packets of suspected Crystal Methamphetamines (also known as Ice Drug),it said.

On further questioning and searching of the said bakery, 3 more packets suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamines (also known as Ice drug) were further seized from the spot after proper formalities at 4.30 am. The seized 5 packets of Crystal Methamphetamines also known as Ice drug weighs about 5 kg.

The above recovered Crystal Methamphetamines (Ice Drug) consignment was delivered to Bishnu Banik by his partner Karim from Imphal East.The seized drug was supposed to be transported to one Lala outside the state,it said.

Hence Bishnu was arrested at the spot at 4.40 am after observing formalities and handed over to Imphal Police Station for necessary formalities.

Furthermore, at around 12.51 pm on Monday, based on specific input, a joint team of 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles assisted by teams of police commandos of Kakching District, 5 Assam Rifles and Moreh Police conducted search at Moreh ward No.8 and recovered Myanmar Currency of 5,50,000,Indian currency of Rs. 78,070,2.331 Kg of WY Tablets numbering around 20,600 pieces and four Mobile Phones.

Before the owner of the house could be verified, a mob was formed. Thereby taking advantage of the commotion, the owner of the house and members fled away. The seized articles were thereby handed over to Moreh Police Station for further legal process.