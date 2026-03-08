'Improved connectivity driving Northeast's growth': VP Radhakrishnan in Tripura

Agartala, Mar 8: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the Northeast has witnessed significant connectivity development over the past decade, boosting economic activity across the region.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Tripura Central University at Suryamaninagar in West Tripura, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently worked to tap the region’s potential.

“I hail from Chennai, and it was difficult to travel from Chennai to Agartala on the same day. Now, with better infrastructure in place, many long-distance trains connect Agartala. Today, we can travel from Kohima to Agartala on the same day, which is a symbol of a more connected India,” he said.

Radhakrishnan added, “In the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relentlessly tapped the potential of the Northeast. The economy is also circulating at a faster pace in the Northeast.”

The Vice President also urged the university to continue producing high-quality research and focus on innovation.

“The Tripura Central University has emerged as a vibrant centre of teaching, research and innovation. It has been making steady progress in high-quality research work. This should be continued with innovation, and the number of intellectual properties should increase. Participating in the national research platform is the signal of arrival on the national academic landscape,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of time management, he said individuals often face several failures before achieving success. Highlighting the transformative role of technology, he urged students to use it responsibly, stating that “progress with purpose” is essential for the advancement of society and humanity.

Quoting Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiyar, he said every citizen of India is a guardian of the nation and that collective effort and unity will lead the country towards greater achievements.

The Vice President also highlighted tourism development in the state, noting that the foundation stone for the Matabari tourist circuit was laid in January 2026 at Udaipur in Gomati district.

“I was told by the Collector of Gomati that the tourist footfall has increased from 3.5 lakh to 8.50 lakh annually at Maa Tripurasundari temple. It will surely add local employment. A stagnant economy will never grow until we push it for circulation,” he said.

Radhakrishnan also welcomed the launch of the State Innovation Mission (SIM) under the Atal Innovation Mission.

“I thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha and his team for launching the State Innovation Mission under the Atal Innovation Mission. It is a significant step towards embedding innovation and entrepreneurship for a long-term development framework,” he said.

During an interaction with lakhpati didis at Badharghat International Fair Ground on International Women’s Day, he expressed hope that they would become “crorepati didis” in the future and said women in the state would continue to move towards greater self-empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Before leaving the state, the Vice President paid tribute to martyrs at the Elbert Ekka War Memorial in Lichubagan, West Tripura.





PTI